Did you feel it? Earthquake reported Thursday night in Leslie County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some folks in parts of the mountains might have felt a slight shake just before the 11 p.m. news on Thursday night.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.2 earthquake at 10:19 p.m. just less than seven miles west southwest of Hyden.

Most tremors under 3.0 are rarely felt, but this quake was less than one mile deep.

