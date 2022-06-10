Advertisement

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported Thursday night in Leslie County

Officials with the USGS say a 2.2 earthquake was reported during the 10 p.m. hour Thursday...
Officials with the USGS say a 2.2 earthquake was reported during the 10 p.m. hour Thursday night just southwest of Hyden in Leslie County.(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some folks in parts of the mountains might have felt a slight shake just before the 11 p.m. news on Thursday night.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.2 earthquake at 10:19 p.m. just less than seven miles west southwest of Hyden.

Most tremors under 3.0 are rarely felt, but this quake was less than one mile deep.

Did you feel it? If so, let us know. Send us an email to news@wymt.com.

