Cumberland Police Department offers reward for information that could lead to arrest

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Cumberland Police Department shared a Facebook post offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

The police are looking for a person they said broke into the Cumberland Fire Department and stole several items.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department.

