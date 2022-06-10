CJ Fredrick talks injury recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season off the court, CJ Fredrick is getting ready to play some of his first minutes for Kentucky.

The UK guard is recovering from a hamstring injury but says he’ll be back in time for the Wildcats’ trip to the Bahamas in August.

Fredrick added that sitting out a year due to injury was a blessing in disguise.

”This is my second year at Kentucky,” said Fredrick. “You don’t see guys stay longer than one year usually so I feel like I’m a veteran here. I feel like I know everything. I know (John Calipari), I know all the plays. It’s been really good for me. Obviously, I didn’t want to get hurt but it’s almost been a blessing in disguise for me because I’ve been able to just focus on myself and my body and just learn about Cal and what he likes. Learn the offense, learn the defense. Learn overall the game and take care of myself so it’s been a really good six, seven months for me to learn.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.