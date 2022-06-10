Advertisement

Cincinnati to enter Big 12 on July 1, 2023

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert Stadium on Nov. 6, 2021.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati will officially enter the Big 12 as a conference member on July 1, 2023.

Initially, Cincinnati had been scheduled to join the Big 12 no earlier than July 1, 2024.

The Big 12 announced on Sept. 10, 2021 that UC, along with Houston, UCF and BYU, would join the conference.

“Today is another milestone in our journey towards participation in the Big 12,” Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in a news release. “We welcome this accelerated timeline and are thrilled that a majority of our current student-athletes will be able to prove themselves at the ‘Next Level.’ It’s imperative that our whole athletic department and our entire fanbase embrace this challenge together. As I said before, our goal is to compete for championships on the first day we enter the Big 12. Now that we have that date, it’s time to ensure we position ourselves at the head of the table.”

Cincinnati has won the last two AAC championships in football.

