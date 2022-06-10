Bowling Green family still without home six months after tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday will mark six months since a record breaking F-3 tornado ran through Bowling Green, wreaking havoc across the community. For Tabitha Trowbridge, it was all a blur.

“Within five minutes, the roof was ripped off her house I had thrown my daughter and me on the ground, my husband came out of the bedroom, which is good because that side of my house was completely destroyed,” Trowbridge said, “I mean, it was literally three, four minutes, and then it was over.”

Trowbridge, a retired army veteran, was one the of estimated twelve hundred who lost their home to the deadly tornado.

“For the first month we rented a hotel and we finally found a rental property,” Trowbridge said, “Now we’re in a rental property and waiting for our house to be rebuilt.”

Since then, Trowbridge has been trying to rebuild her home all on her own— saying she’s only received one small check from the state tornado relief fund.

“We reached out to FEMA, we reached out to the Red Cross, we reached we reached out to anybody and everybody because we didn’t know how we were gonna pay. And all we’ve received is the $1,000 that they sent to help pay for deductible. That’s it. Other than that, we did have homeowners insurance. But that doesn’t cover everything. And I don’t think people understand that.”

In a press release discussing what all has been done for tornado relief, Governor Andy Beshear said that “More than $26 million in disbursements have been made so far” and that it will be used to help for “support for uninsured homeowners and renters and nonprofit home builders.”

Trowbridge says the rebuild has cost almost $150,000, nearly a quarter of which she has had to pay out of pocket.

“We’ve got a whole new roof, whole new siding, new walls. I mean, it was a total gut. Because there was just significant damage.”

When asked what she wanted from the city and state, Trowbridge said to be back home.

“You don’t realize how much a home is a home. It’s got all your memories. We’ve lived here for 12 years, this is where my daughter grew up. You have none of that, you have none of your normalcy,” Trowbridge explained, “We need assistance. Just because we had insurance doesn’t mean that it covers every drop, please. Get us back home. Help us.”

As of right now., Trowbridge is unsure of when construction will be done, but is hopeful her family will be back home by August.

