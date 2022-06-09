Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The visitation for a Breathitt County football player who died unexpectedly is 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Jason Blake Perry died Sunday, June 5, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

The 16-year-old had just completed his sophomore year at Breathitt County High School.

The cause of death has not been released.

He is survived by his parents, paternal and maternal grandmothers and four siblings.

Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home in West Liberty is handling the arrangements. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Friday.

