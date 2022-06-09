Advertisement

Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The visitation for a Breathitt County football player who died unexpectedly is 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Jason Blake Perry died Sunday, June 5, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

The 16-year-old had just completed his sophomore year at Breathitt County High School.

The cause of death has not been released.

He is survived by his parents, paternal and maternal grandmothers and four siblings.

Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home in West Liberty is handling the arrangements. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
KSP: One person dead, two injured after car crash in Knox County, road reopened
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
KSP investigates fatal crash in Clay County
The mid-morning update from the Storm Prediction Center dropped a little early. They have...
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight
OLLIES HAZARD
Ollie’s ‘Good Stuff Cheap’ opens in Hazard

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Skies gradually clear today, cooler air in place into the weekend
Trent Noah first practice at North Laurel
Trent Noah first practice at North Laurel
Hundreds of people, including family, dear friends and fellow officers from around the region,...
Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker fondly remembered during service
Sec. Michael Adams at Rotary Club
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams talks primary election, recounts