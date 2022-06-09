Skies gradually clear today, cooler air in place into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some early morning clouds, sunshine will be back with us by the afternoon.

Today and Tonight

While yesterday turned a little soggy at times late for us, we managed to avoid the worst of the storms. We knew it was a long shot because the ingredients just weren’t there. Today, it’s a different story. We will likely see some clouds this morning, but later today, it will look and feel like a beautiful spring day ... in June. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth! The cold front that moved through will keep us in the mid to upper 70s for highs. A few locations could get close to 80.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start Friday off on a nice note with sunshine for a little while, but another system will move in later into the day and into the first part of the night. That will bring the chances for showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder back to the forecast, at least briefly. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s and drop to around 60 overnight.

Saturday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out, especially early. Highs will still be around the 80-degree mark before dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

Starting Sunday, we get a hard reminder of what season we are actually in. Highs will get back into the mid-80s under mainly sunny skies. Monday, we get back close to 90. I can’t rule out rain chances either day, because the heat could generate its own storms.

Scattered rain chances come back into play on Tuesday as the summer heat continues for much of next week.

