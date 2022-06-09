Showers and storms back to close out the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a pleasant day so far as we’ve enjoyed a break from our showers and storms. However, the break won’t last long as another system works into the mountains to kick off the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow

The only change in the forecast we can expect tonight will be the potential for clouds to work back in as our next system draws closer and closer to the mountains. Overnight lows will, nonetheless, be comfortable in the upper 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds will be with us as we wake up on Friday, however, we will see showers and storms bubble up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as we are used to the last several days. Severe weather is unlikely, but a wind gust or two and some heavy rain can’t be ruled out. Highs will stay a touch below average in the middle 70s. Showers and storms will slowly diminish overnight as we settle back to mostly cloudy skies as we head down to near 60°.

The Weekend and Beyond

Showers and storms continue especially early on Saturday as our system works on out of the region. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies into Saturday afternoon and evening. That will keep highs a bit lower on Saturday, into the middle 70s. Sunshine is back on Sunday and Monday as high pressure briefly works back in. With the sunshine comes warmer temperatures, with highs back in the lower to middle 80s.

That is a prelude of things to come with the return of not only scattered showers and storms into next week, but also the return of hot weather. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday warm back up into the lower 90s. June, in the Ohio Valley, am I right?

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.