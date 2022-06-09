Pikeville Police looking for suspects from motorcycle chase

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for suspects who were involved in a motorcycle chase earlier this week.

On June 6, Pikeville Police officers tried to stop a man and woman who were fleeing on a motorcycle toward US 119.

Police have since identified the man and woman as Tyrone Davis and holly Bates, who police say are from Phelps.

According to a post on the Pikeville Police Department Facebook page, Davis also fled from the Kentucky State Police on June 7.

If you see either of the suspects, you can call (606) 437-5111.

