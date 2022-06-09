Advertisement

Pikeville Police looking for suspects from motorcycle chase

Suspects from Pikeville motorcycle chase
Suspects from Pikeville motorcycle chase(Pikeville Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for suspects who were involved in a motorcycle chase earlier this week.

On June 6, Pikeville Police officers tried to stop a man and woman who were fleeing on a motorcycle toward US 119.

Police have since identified the man and woman as Tyrone Davis and holly Bates, who police say are from Phelps.

According to a post on the Pikeville Police Department Facebook page, Davis also fled from the Kentucky State Police on June 7.

If you see either of the suspects, you can call (606) 437-5111.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
KSP: One person dead, two injured after car crash in Knox County, road reopened
KSP investigates fatal crash in Clay County
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
The City of Martin is getting a lift.
Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town
The mid-morning update from the Storm Prediction Center dropped a little early. They have...
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight

Latest News

Rebound Center entertainment room.
Peer Support Specialists at Rebound Center tell personal recovery stories
David Mosley
Pulaski County man found safe Golden Alert issued
Breathitt County student selected for youth summit
Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Skies gradually clear today, cooler air in place into the weekend