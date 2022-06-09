Peer Support Specialists at Rebound Center tell personal recovery stories

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jay J. Fultz and Rhonda Hall were once in the shoes of many clients they have.

“I spent 14 and a half years in active addiction,” Fultz said.

“In the beginning I had some health issues, the doctor I was seeing at the time probably meant well but you know when you’re getting a boo coo of drugs and when you run out, there’s no problem with going back,” Hall said.

Fultz and Hall now work as peer support specialist at the Rebound Center in Hazard, where they see clients facing addiction issues themselves. Before they could get to helping people, they had to help themselves.

“Whenever I got into this treatment, I wasn’t bought in, I thought it was just a bunch of foolishness. Thought it was just something that I was gonna have to do for six months and then be back home,” Fultz said.

“It’s really hard to admit defeat, and I think a lot of it is fear because once you make you’re mind up that you want to make that change there’s that constant fear of failure,” Hall said.

Once they realized change was needed and it was possible, destiny led them to the Rebound Center.

“These people here, they were like my family. I came and I was scared to death to come back to the town that I had lived in the majority of my life. Everybody I knew here I used with. And these people, they took me in and they loved me,” Hall said.

“That’s why I like this job because I’m right here basically where I used at and I’m able to give back to my community that I took so much from,” Fultz said.

Fultz and Hall now team up as peer support specialist that provide help to those walking the same steps they once did. They hosted a Recovery Fair last weekend with other recovery organizations to help support the community, and look to squash the addiction epidemic.

If you are fighting addiction, you can contact the Rebound Center at (606) 223-6267 or go here to find more resources.

