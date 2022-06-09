Advertisement

Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker fondly remembered during service

Hundreds of people, including family, dear friends and fellow officers from around the region, filled the inside of Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening to pay their final respects to Deputy Thomas Baker
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With heavy hearts, a community mourned the loss of one of their own.

Hundreds of people, including family, dear friends and fellow officers from around the region, filled the inside of Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening to pay their final respects to Deputy Thomas Baker -- a loving father, husband, and protector in his community.

“Deputy Baker is patrolling the streets of heaven as we speak,” a Nicholas County Commissioner said during the service.

Deputy Baker was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday, June 3. It happened as he was responding to a situation involving two barricaded men inside a camper in the Birch River area of Nicholas County.

He’s fondly remembered as a father and husband who loved his family more than anything, as well as a man who his family says will forever be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.

When Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley took the stand to pay his respects to Baker and his family, the sheriff announced that Baker had been promoted to Sergeant as of June 3, the day he passed away.

