Local communities ‘buzzing’ about new beekeeping associations

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Alyssa Williams and Neeley Greene
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several local organizations are offering creative incentives to help people “bee” more sustainable.

Soon enough, Bell and Leslie counties will have their own beekeeping associations.

Aaron Redmond is the agriculture extension agent for both counties and said these organizations not only help the local economy with bee-made products, but have tremendous benefits for the environment around us.

Through informative events and activities, agents like Redmond hope to inspire community members to host their own colonies.

“If you can sustain a bee colony, you can learn how to over winter it, a colony can last you for years and then on the grower side of things, if you’re farming, you can have your bee colony pollinate your garden, farm your crops and then you can really become self-sufficient,” said Redmond.

Farmers market organizers in Perry county are also creating incentives to create sustainability for consumers.

“I like to think of it as a recycling sign,” said Kiristen Webb, Local Markets Coordinator and Perry County Farmers Market Manager. “If you’re putting your money here, then you’re putting back into your community and we are able to better support you.”

Different incentives like the double dollars program and carrot cash help to make farm fresh products more accessible.

In addition, through partnerships with organizations like Save The Children, the farmers market aims to equip a younger generation with the tools they need to make sustainable choices.

“I really believe that we can take care of each other and that we can do great things together,” added Webb.

The Leslie County Extension Office will be hosting a pollination event day on June 17th to help inform community members about how bees benefit us everyday.

To find a farmers market near you, click here.

