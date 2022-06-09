Kentucky lawmakers consider vehicular homicide laws

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers gathered Thursday morning for the Interim Committee Meeting.

The lawmakers considered legislation about vehicular homicide laws for future sessions.

There have been many high profile, deadly DUI crashes in Kentucky. Some crashes have even resulted in the death of a parent.

Tennessee lawmakers testified about a new law that requires some offenders to pay benefits to their victims in these situations.

The Tennessee House Bill 1834 requires deadly DUI offenders to pay support if the victim of the crash leaves behind children.

Jackie Steele is the commonwealth’s attorney in Laurel County and said he believes victims of crime need more guarantees of restitution.

Had this been a law in Kentucky 12 years ago, it would have benefitted the children of a man killed in a September 2010 crash.

“Individual was working, coming home from work, struck and killed by a drunk driver, man had a child who was 4 or 5 at the time. I dealt with the child’s mother, the widow of the man who was killed,” said Steele.

Several prosecutors commented that Kentucky needs a vehicular homicide statute that gives prosecutors the chance to get a more meaningful sentence for those who kill while driving under the influence.

