Kentucky Chamber Foundation graduates first ever Fair Chance Academy cohort

(WYMT) - Kentucky Chamber Foundations officials said as part of an ongoing effort to address Kentucky’s workforce challenges they are equipping business leaders with knowledge and tools to tap the Fair Chance population of the Commonwealth.

Twenty business leaders graduated from the Fair Chance Academy on Wednesday earning certification as “Fair Chance Employers” by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. Officials said the certification serves as a commitment to finding, hiring and retaining fair chance talent.

Morgan Kirk, the Workforce Recovery Program Director with the Kentucky Chamber Foundation defined the fair chance population as people with addiction or criminal backgrounds.

”This is such a fantastic opportunity to provide someone who is part of that fair chance population a way to re-enter the workforce without the stigma and it is so good for business,” she said.

The program took place over the course of three days. During each session, employers were trained, given information and resources to successfully employ individuals recovering from substance use disorder who are ready to re-enter the workforce.

Participating businesses, which represent about 30,000 Kentucky employees, will spend the next three months implementing what they have learned, with support from the Chamber’s Workforce Recovery Program.

“The Kentucky Chamber has long been an advocate for addressing both the state’s low workforce rate and substance use disorder epidemic. With the Fair Chance Academy, we are teaching employers how to recruit, hire and retain individuals with histories of substance use and give them a fair chance to rebuild their lives. That starts with meaningful employment,” said Beth Davisson, Senior Vice President of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. “We’re excited to see how this initiative allows employers to tap into a new workforce of people who are ready and willing to work.”

“The Fair Chance Academy is an opportunity for businesses to learn about their role in successful recovery and lowering recidivism chances for people looking to reenter the workforce,” said Van Ingram, Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP). “I have appreciated the time spent amongst 20 business leaders who want to learn best practices that will set their fair chance employees up for long-term success.”

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation will select another cohort of employers to participate in next year’s Fair Chance Academy. The initiative is part of the Kentucky Transformational Employment program, which launched in 2021 to provide a pathway for employers to help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.

