‘I have my life back’: Breakthrough treatment for pancreatic cancer shrinks woman’s tumor

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers, but a breakthrough treatment is offering new hope.

“I did not ever think I was going to die from pancreatic cancer. I didn’t feel like I was going to, I don’t know why but I never embraced that thought of dying,” said Kathy Wilkes, a pancreatic cancer patient who has a summer home in Ashland.

Wilkes was diagnosed in 2018 with stage three pancreatic cancer. She says it all started in 2015 when she became very sick, but nothing was found.

“All during that time I had a tumor growing, and the GI doctor just didn’t do enough scanning,” Wilkes said.

When her tumor was found in 2018, it was still operable and it was taken out with clear margins.

Her treatment was grueling -- with eight rounds of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation and yet after a year, the cancer had spread to her lungs.

“I never embraced that thought of dying. It was always the fact that I want to live, so I just treated it as a challenge,” Wilkes said.

She started researching, finding out the genetic mutations of her cancer, trying to find a clinical trial right for her.

“That’s what I keyed in on after all my research was that regular chemotherapy and radiation just didn’t touch pancreatic cancer,” she said.

She found a case report of a colon cancer patient, helped by an experimental type of gene therapy, so she reached out to the author, Dr. Eric Tran who works at Providence Cancer Institute in Portland, Oregon.

At the end of 2018, Dr. Tran did not have a trial going, so she participated in a trial in Pittsburgh. It had some success, but the tumor grew back.

She reached out to Dr. Tran again, and he agreed she was a perfect candidate, so she flew out to Oregon in February of 2021.

“I just knew that he had done it and he could do it again,” Wilkes said.

After CDC and FDA approval, Kathy received the groundbreaking treatment in June of 2021.

“For me, it was a no-brainer; it was worth the risk,” she said.

The experimental approach involved taking a sample of Wilkes’ T cells, a type of immune cell that attacks invaders in the body. Scientists then genetically modified these cells, reprogramming them to recognize and attack tumor cells.

The T cells were then multiplied billions of times in a lab, before being delivered back in Wilkes’ body via a single intravenous infusion.

“I knew there was something at the end that we were going for, so it was a whole different mindset for me than just pumping chemo into me,” Wilkes said.

In one month, Wilkes’s tumors had shrunk by 62%.

“I looked at the scans, and it was like they were so much smaller. It was like night and day almost,” Wilkes said.

A few months after that, the tumors shrunk to 72%, and now a year later her cancer is stabilized.

“I think it’s just kind of the precipice of what’s happening with pancreatic cancer because there was nothing for a long time,” Wilkes said.

This treatment represents hope for Wilkes.

“It’s just one step closer to not just being 11% survival rate or 5%. It’s going to be many people that are going to be saved,” she said.

This treatment is still years away from being widely available, but a trial with 24 people is starting.

Wilkes is traveling back to Portland next week for her one-year check-up and tests.

“You always have to be prepared to die when you get cancer, but I never dwelled on that, so I was going to live and here I am. So, yes, I have my life back and I’m able to do everything that I ever used to do,” Wilkes said.

Doctors say this treatment could be effective in treating forms of cancer including colon, lung, prostate and breast cancer.

