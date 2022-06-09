HCTC to host Truck Driver Job Fair on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Community and Technical College is hosting a Truck Driver Job Fair this Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the technical campus.

The school is partnering with TLD Logistics to put on the job fair, and they encourage anyone seeking a job to participate.

“They’re looking for individuals 21 years and older who either have their CDL license or are interested in getting their license so that they can be employed by the company,” Keila Miller, Dean of Community Workforce and Economic Development said.

Miller said anyone who doesn’t have a license can still become employed and then enroll in a free CDL training at HCTC.

“If they are 21 or older and have a driver’s license -- if they come out to the job fair and the company is interested in employing, TLD will pay for the cost of training for them to come to HCTC for our CDL training course,” she said.

