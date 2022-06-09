Advertisement

HCTC to host Truck Driver Job Fair on Friday

HCTC prepares for job fair
HCTC prepares for job fair(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Community and Technical College is hosting a Truck Driver Job Fair this Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the technical campus.

The school is partnering with TLD Logistics to put on the job fair, and they encourage anyone seeking a job to participate.

“They’re looking for individuals 21 years and older who either have their CDL license or are interested in getting their license so that they can be employed by the company,” Keila Miller, Dean of Community Workforce and Economic Development said.

Miller said anyone who doesn’t have a license can still become employed and then enroll in a free CDL training at HCTC.

“If they are 21 or older and have a driver’s license -- if they come out to the job fair and the company is interested in employing, TLD will pay for the cost of training for them to come to HCTC for our CDL training course,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
KSP: One person dead, two injured after car crash in Knox County, road reopened
The City of Martin is getting a lift.
Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town
KSP investigates fatal crash in Clay County
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Breathitt County student selected for youth summit
Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers consider vehicular homicide laws
USDA logo
USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs