Gov. Andy Beshear announces pay increase for law enforcement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday he would help out families of law enforcement officers by increasing their pay.

The Governor announced the money in the latest budget. which said there would be an increase in the annual training stipend for sworn officers across the commonwealth by $300.

“They serve across the commonwealth...police officers, sheriff’s offices, helping people out on what is often their worst day. We know they have a passion for service that literally puts their life on the line so they should never have to struggle to support their selves or their families,” said Beshear.

Beshear said this is a “thank you” to officers for their daily service around the commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.