Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces pay increase for law enforcement

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Neeley Greene
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday he would help out families of law enforcement officers by increasing their pay.

The Governor announced the money in the latest budget. which said there would be an increase in the annual training stipend for sworn officers across the commonwealth by $300.

“They serve across the commonwealth...police officers, sheriff’s offices, helping people out on what is often their worst day. We know they have a passion for service that literally puts their life on the line so they should never have to struggle to support their selves or their families,” said Beshear.

Beshear said this is a “thank you” to officers for their daily service around the commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
KSP: One person dead, two injured after car crash in Knox County, road reopened
The City of Martin is getting a lift.
Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town
KSP investigates fatal crash in Clay County
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Breathitt County student selected for youth summit
Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

Latest News

Local communities ‘buzzing’ about new beekeeping associations
Breakthrough treatment for pancreatic cancer shrinks woman’s tumor
‘I have my life back’: Breakthrough treatment for pancreatic cancer shrinks woman’s tumor
Kids who are attending the camp are learning all about stage production including sound,...
APP’s ‘Tech and Design Camp’ teaches kids backstage skills of theatrical production
APP CAMP
APP’s ‘Tech and Design Camp’ teaches kids backstage skills of theatrical production - 5:30pm