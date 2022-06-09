Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man

David Mosley
David Mosley(Pulaski County Sherriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Pulaski County Sheriff shared a release asking the public for help locating a missing man.

A Golden Alert was issued for David Mosley, who was last seen in the Boat Dock Road area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the release, he left his house in a small SUV with license plate number KY 7941GY. Officials said Mosley’s wife said he seemed confused when he left.

She later called him, and he said he was lost and thought he might have been in McCreary County. She talked with him again around 8 p.m. and he said he was in Hazard. Mosley last spoke with his wife around 2 a.m. on Thursday, and he said he did not know where he was.

Ms. Mosley told deputies David is diabetic and did not take his medication with him.

Mosely is 75 and describes as 5′11″, approximately 195 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, you can call 606-678-5145 or the nearest Law Enforcement Agency.

