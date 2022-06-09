APP’s ‘Tech and Design Camp’ teaches kids backstage skills of theatrical production

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is hosting a two-week Tech and Design Camp for kids 12-18 years of age. The camp, which started on June 6, aims to teach kids the ropes when working backstage.

“We’re touching on all the elements,” said Production Manager Shannon Daniels. “From stage management, to sound, to lights, yesterday we did costumes, we’re working on set tomorrow, we’re going to learn paint techniques.”

Some camp attendees who have been on stage, such as Zoey Ratliff, said it is important to have experience in many different roles when it comes to working or volunteering at a theater.

“I think that it’s a good thing,” said Ratliff, “as an actor, to have different sets of skills, so the Tech and Design Camp I think helps with that.”

Ratliff said she has been acting since she was seven years old, but those new to theater, such as Kia Cecil, are broadening their horizons and having new experiences.

“Last month was my first ever play and that was the first time I’ve ever acted in my life,” said Cecil. “I wanted to see what the other people felt before the play started and how they felt making the set.”

Daniels and other APP officials said it is wonderful to give kids a place to express themselves and put their talents to good use.

“You can express yourself in many different ways and use your talents in many different ways in theater and in the arts,” said Daniels. “If you know how to paint, if you’re interested in just creating things, or even taking things apart and seeing how they work, there is a use for you and a need for you”

The 10 campers who are attending have begun constructing a show from the ground up. ‘Disney’s Jungle Book, KIDS’ will be premiering on the last day of Tech and Design Camp on June 17 at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showing on June 18.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.