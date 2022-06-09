Advertisement

5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children

Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.
Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.(MGN Online / Database Center for Life Science / CC BY-SA 2.1 JP / Dr. Erskine Palmer / USCDCP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Health confirms six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis in children in Kentucky.

A spokesperson says there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade and Bourbon counties. Jefferson County has two possible cases.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. Symptoms include high fevers, fatigue, yellowing skin, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and vomiting.

Hepatitis is generally not seen in kids.

“The majority of the cases look to be that, across the world, related to a virus called adenovirus, but we see an adenovirus every year so we don’t usually see hepatitis,” said pediatrician Dr. Katrina Hood. “So, there’s some odd strain there’s probably leading to that but not all of the kids are positive for that either. So, there probably is something else.”

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 650 probable cases worldwide involving young children between April 5 and May 26.

At least 38 of those children needed liver transplants. Nine of them died.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
KSP: One person dead, two injured after car crash in Knox County, road reopened
The City of Martin is getting a lift.
Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town
KSP investigates fatal crash in Clay County
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Breathitt County student selected for youth summit
Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

Latest News

HCTC prepares for job fair
HCTC to host Truck Driver Job Fair on Friday
Kentucky lawmakers consider vehicular homicide laws
USDA logo
USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs