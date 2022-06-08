Advertisement

‘Super’ fans travel to Krypton

Superman flew back into Metropolis for annual celebration
(tcw-kfvs12)
By Alyssa Williams and Neeley Greene
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The town of Krypton, Kentucky had some “super” visitors Wednesday.

Superman fanatics from surrounding areas are traveling to a Superman convention being held in Metropolis, Illinois.

Some fans made an “out of this world” detour on their travels.

The small town in Kentucky shares the same name as the birth planet of the famous superhero “Superman.”

The Krypton Fire Department hosted a barbecue to give the group a warm welcome to their town before their journey to Metropolis.

“But it is a good time the superman celebration is, a lot of us volunteer and we’re constantly on the go and don’t see each other, this is a great time to have a picnic...hangout,” said Meet-up Coordinator Stephanie Perrin.

