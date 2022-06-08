Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues today as the chances for storms ramp up later today. Stay weather aware!

Today and Tonight

We will start the day off on a mild note with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in most locations. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around for most of the day, with the best chances coming later this afternoon and into the evening hours.

As of the latest SPC outlook, our entire region is still under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather all day long with the best chances coming between 6 p.m. and midnight. The main threats continue to be the chances for damaging winds and heavy rain. I can’t completely rule out an isolated chance for a brief spin-up tornado, but due to us having more instability than wind shear, I think those chances are lower than usual.

Our entire region is still under a level 2 out of 5 severe risk for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022. The main threats will be damaging wind and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot also be ruled out. (WYMT Weather)

The best advice I can give you is to be ready for anything. Make sure you keep a way to get weather alerts, like the WYMT weather app, handy at all times.

Highs today should make it into the low 80s. Dew points stay high, so it will feel soupy out there at times.

Storms will transition over to scattered showers overnight and should wrap up before the morning on Thursday as the front passes through the region. It may be 8 or 9 a.m. before we get to our low in the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will start cloudy and then slowly clear as we head into the afternoon hours to sunshine. Stray rain chances can’t be ruled out, especially early, but I think most of us stay dry and much cooler. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s. Yes, I know it’s June. That’s what we’re looking at though. Lows will drop into the upper 50s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Clouds increase again with scattered chances for showers and storms both Friday and Saturday and we stay cooler than average. Highs both days will only be in the mid-70s with lows falling into the upper-50s.

We finally see a break in the rain, for the most part, by the end of the weekend and sunshine returns. Highs will start to climb too. We’re back in the low 80s on Sunday and could potentially be back into the low 90s by the middle of next week.

