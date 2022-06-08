Special event marks end of NX nerve agent destruction at Blue Grass Army Depot

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Another chemical nerve agent destroyed, and one more to go. Officials with the Blue Grass Chemical Outreach Office have announced all the VX rockets stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot have been neutralized.

“Just have lots like exploding and bangs every now and then. The house would shake when they get rid of stuff,” said Kayla Christian.

Christian lives across the road from the Blue Grass Army Depot.

“It was kind of scary knowing that that’s right behind my house, but knowing it’s going to be gone, it is a relief,” Christian said.

The Blue Grass Chemical Outreach Office has announced the elimination of 17,000 rockets containing the VX nerve agent. Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe said the entire chemical stockpile is almost destroyed.

“Bring us to the place of seeing the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel,” Blythe said.

But there’s one more nerve agent left, GB, which is the largest of the chemical nerve agents. After that, what’s the future for those 15,000 acres?

The mayor has kicked around the idea of a recycling plant.

“The nature of some of the buildings etcetera in this project, that’s one thing that has come up in discussion, inconclusively of course,” Blythe said.

It’s also personal for the mayor. His father had approximately 30 acres of land taken away where the Depot currently sits.

He’d like to see a historical marker honoring the people who lived in the area once known as Grove Hill.

“Perhaps we could get something cooperative with the Army in the way of historic recognition, so that’s the thing I would look for,” Mayor Blythe said.

Mayor Blythe said the Army will still own the land and before the land can be repurposed it must be evaluated by the EPA.

