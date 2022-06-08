Severe Weather Alert Day continues with gusty storms moving in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues as strong to severe thunderstorms continue to push back into the mountains this afternoon and evening.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

All of our storm activity this afternoon and evening is coming ahead of a cold front slowly marching its way through the state. Any scattered shower or storm will have the ability to put down some impressive rainfall and perhaps some damaging winds as well. We do remain under a Level 2 Slight Risk of severe weather. Those storms will slowly move out as we head into the nighttime hours as we fall back into a low in the lower 60s.

Mercifully, we will get a break from the wet weather as we head into the day on Thursday, as high pressure briefly works in, allowing us to see plenty of sunshine as temperatures stay a bit cooler in the upper 70s. A few clouds start to work back in, though, as we head into our Thursday night. Still, lows are in the upper 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Another system quickly works into the area as we head into Friday and Saturday. Greatest chance for more showers and storms looks to be during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday and into early in the day Saturday. And I can’t discount the chance that some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side either. Highs both days look to end up in the middle 70s, with overnight lows back into the upper 50s.

Dry weather looks to work back in for the most part again on Sunday and Monday with a mix of sun and clouds both days with only the smallest chance of a shower or storm. Highs are back in the lower 80s as we crank humidity back up for Monday and beyond. That’s ahead of another system that looks to bring showers and storms back to the region by the middle of next week.

