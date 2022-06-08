Advertisement

Ollie’s ‘Good Stuff Cheap’ opens in Hazard

OLLIES HAZARD
OLLIES HAZARD(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People hunting down deals in Perry County have a new place to look, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens a new location in Hazard.

More than 200 shoppers flooded the store after the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

“Turnout’s been really solid. More than we anticipated and looks like a great reception from the community,” said Robert Fox, District Team Lead for Ollie’s.

The new retail location is expected to produce 20 to 30 jobs.

Ollie’s has 447 locations nation-wide, with the nearest locations being Paintsville, Corbin and Norton.

“We’re going to be a real destination for the clientele. We’re going to save them a lot of money,” said Fox.

The Hazard location is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

It is located at 240 Black Gold Blvd. in the old Gordman’s building.

