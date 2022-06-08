Lifeguards and medical professionals share summer pool safety tips

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is just around the corner, which means trips to the lake, beach or pool are also coming up soon.

Before you get in the water, lifeguards want you to know some swimming safety tips to make sure your summer is just as safe as it is fun.

Accidents can happen in 30 seconds or less.

“You don’t need much to have a water-related injury or drowning,” said Dr. Jordan Burke, pediatrician with Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance reports the United States loses hundreds of children to unintentional drowning each year.

Before you head to the pool, make sure you have some safety precautions in mind.

“Just know your boundaries. If you can swim good then do what you want, but if you can’t try to stay in the shallow end and learn before you go out and try to swim in the deep end or dive or anything,” said Noah Pack, a lifeguard at the Perry County Pool.

Dr. Burke said supervision is key for preventing accidents.

“Never let your kids swim unsupervised, regardless of what age they are. Even if they’re adolescents and older teenage kids they should never be swimming alone, they should have some type of body system,” he said.

Burke added swimming lessons can be beneficial, especially for smaller children.

“That’s found to be at least somewhat helpful, but not completely preventative but that’s a big learning point in making sure that everyone is competent of swimming in the water,” he said.

CPR training is also a crucial aspect of safety for adults and other children.

“Anyone and everyone that could be CPR trained in case a situation does arise, to help while you are calling for emergency services to get there to start that life saving care,” added Dr. Burke.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.