Levi Jackson State Park pool opens for the summer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A few months ago, it was unknown when or if the Levi Jackson State Park pool would be opening this summer due to mechanical problems.

”Structural problems, mechanical problems and we called in a company that did a complete survey on the pool and identified every area that should be replaced,” Mackey Williams, Parks and Recreation Director, City of London Tourism said.

With $200,000 funding from the City of London Tourism, the community no longer has to wait for an answer on their community pool.

”The tourism department provided funding to completely rehab the pool, all the pumps, the water lines, the chemical system and replaced the grading along the pool and did some work on the slides,” Williams said.

This is the only public community pool in the area. The pool also draws a crowd of tourism from other areas.

”We’re really proud of this pool right now and we know that when you come to camp at Levi Jackson this is one of the bigger draws in the summer when it’s hot, places close by the pool where your kids can come by and enjoy your afternoon,” Williams said. “We have about 60% of the people camping right now, last weekend we were sold out with about 30% of Laurel County residents and the remainder from out of county or out of state.”

The pool is open from 12-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.

