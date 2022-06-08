Ky. gun range owner responds to poll stating Americans in favor of stricter gun laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new poll by USA Today and Ipsos states two in three Americans are in favor of stricter gun laws. But how does the gun community in Kentucky feel?

People always trying to find out the “why” after a mass shooting. Many times, the blame falls on guns.

The poll found 69% of Americans think gun laws should be stricter, with 44% they should be a lot more strict.

Barry Laws, president of Open Range Guns in Crestwood, said before lawmakers start creating stricter gun laws, they should enforce the ones that are already there.

He believes people are focusing on the wrong things when it comes to gun violence. To him, it’s something more than the firearms.

”It isn’t the gun, it isn’t youth, it isn’t anything that these people are trying to point fingers at,” Laws said. “We’ve got a corruption in our society that we’ve got to figure out.”

Laws said their main job as trainers is to keep people from hurting themselves or others.

“We’re there on the front lines seeing all this, and the funny thing is that these people that are making the laws aren’t talking to us,” Laws said.

According to the poll, Americans believe there are a few factors responsible. Those factors include mental health, loose gun laws and racism.

At Open Range, they keep their eyes open before making any sales.

“If we have somebody in there that looks a little emotional, we’re just like, ‘no, you’re not buying a gun today,’” Laws said.

When it comes to party lines, 88% of Democrats believe in stricter laws, with just 50% from Republicans. But that Republican number is up from 35% in 2021.

The last time Republicans hit at least fifty percent was in 2019.

The poll said that 57% of people have not talked with their family about what to do if there’s a shooting or avoiding crowded areas. The poll also said 81% percent of people said they feel safe in public spaces.

