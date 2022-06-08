Advertisement

KSP investigates fatal crash in Clay County

(MGN)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oneida, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened around 5 p.m. on Monday.

KSP Post 11, London Post was called about a one-car crash on KY 11 in the Oneida area.

After an initial investigation, troopers said Frank Hudson, 80, was driving north on KY 11 when his truck crossed the center line of the road and hit a tree.

The Clay County coroner pronounced Hudson dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

