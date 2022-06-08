Advertisement

KSP: Deadly car crash in Knox County, road shutdown

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working the scene of a car crash in Knox County that killed at least one person.

The crash involves three cars on KY-11 North just outside of Barbourville, according to a post on Trooper Shane Jacobs’ Facebook page.

Troopers ask drivers to avoid this area as the road will be shut down.

You can use KY-1304 and Long Branch Road as a detour.

