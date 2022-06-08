KSP: Deadly car crash in Knox County, road shutdown

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working the scene of a car crash in Knox County that killed at least one person.

The crash involves three cars on KY-11 North just outside of Barbourville, according to a post on Trooper Shane Jacobs’ Facebook page.

Troopers ask drivers to avoid this area as the road will be shut down.

You can use KY-1304 and Long Branch Road as a detour.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.