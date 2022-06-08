Free medical care coming to Hazard for two days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a non-profit that delivers free, no-barrier, pop-up clinics offering dental, vision and medical services in communities across the country.

During the weekend of June 11-12, RAM will be set up at the East Perry Elementary School located at 301 Perry Circle Road, Hazard, KY 41701.

The clinic is in collaboration with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

”We try to offer extractions, fillings and cleanings in the dental area,” said Kim Faulkinbury, the Clinic Coordinator with RAM. “We offer full eye exams, including dilation if that is decided to be necessary, and we offer free glasses.”

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

The services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and organizers ask people to bring food, drinks and entertainment in preparation for a potentially long wait.

Clinic doors open at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.