Advertisement

Free medical care coming to Hazard for two days

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a non-profit that delivers free, no-barrier, pop-up clinics offering dental, vision and medical services in communities across the country.

During the weekend of June 11-12, RAM will be set up at the East Perry Elementary School located at 301 Perry Circle Road, Hazard, KY 41701.

The clinic is in collaboration with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

”We try to offer extractions, fillings and cleanings in the dental area,” said Kim Faulkinbury, the Clinic Coordinator with RAM. “We offer full eye exams, including dilation if that is decided to be necessary, and we offer free glasses.”

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

The services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and organizers ask people to bring food, drinks and entertainment in preparation for a potentially long wait.

Clinic doors open at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Gas prices nearing $5/gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties
Gas prices nearing $5 per gallon in some Eastern and Southern Kentucky counties
Fatal car crash
KSP: One person dead, two injured after car crash in Knox County, road reopened
Trent Noah transferring to North Laurel
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlan County road back open, power restored after tree falls on powerlines

Latest News

Juneteenth still not a holiday in Ky., despite promises from lawmakers
Louisville nonprofit Neighborhood House is doing everything they can to make it possible to...
‘It’s impossible’: Families feel food insecurity across commonwealth
Officials with the Blue Grass Chemical Outreach Office have announced all the VX rockets stored...
Special event marks end of NX nerve agent destruction at Blue Grass Army Depot
North Carolina Counties receive first settlement payment.
Eastern Kentuckians looking to benefit from opioid settlement