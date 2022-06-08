Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Comprehensive Care Center awarded more than $200,000

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced a federal grant was awarded to the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Eastern Kentucky.

The grant, from the U.S. Department of Labor, will help low-income and homeless veterans secure employment.

“Kentucky’s veterans put their lives on the line to keep our nation free, but many face struggles when they leave the service and return home. It’s our national responsibility to care for those who sacrifice so much in our defense, so I’m honored to support organizations like the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center that help low-income and homeless veterans secure their place in the job market. This Center has already done great work through this grant program to support veterans in Eastern Kentucky and I look forward to seeing the additional job training and employment services they will be able to provide with the award announced today,” said Senator McConnell.

Since 2014, more than $790,000 has been awarded to the Center.

“Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is pleased to be awarded a continuation award under the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program to assist 80 veterans in 49 counties in Eastern and Central KY. We are proud of the work our team has accomplished in helping connect homeless and at-risk veterans to training and jobs and are happy to continue this work in the Commonwealth. We thank Senator McConnell for his leadership in recognizing the need for assistance for veterans and supporting this important program,” said President/CEO of Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Promod Bishnoi.

