Eastern Kentuckians looking to benefit from opioid settlement

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently announced a commission, named the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, that will decide how to allocate the $483 million settlement from opioid companies.

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball said she feels confident that the right people will get the right amount of funding with this commission.

“It’s not one of those instances where the federal government is coming in and telling us this is the way you have to do it. There are some guidelines but a lot of this process is gonna be decided by us,” she said.

The importance that the money is delivered to the right areas continues to grow. Organizations specializing is addiction recovery have had ideas in the past without the money to support it, but now Ball feels that will change.

”And sometimes people have great ideas, they have things that work, they just don’t have the funding to be able to make it effective. And this is gonna be a tremendous opportunity to be like ‘you are doing good work. We can help you make a difference in this,’” she said.

That spotlight could positively impact areas like Eastern Kentucky.

“We need this money for the community such as sober living homes. There’s a homeless problem here in Hazard,” Jay J Fultz, peer support specialist at Rebound Center, said.

And this is not the first time organizations like the Rebound Center have felt support from the government, as they hope it only grows.

“The majority of people is helping us left and right. Like I got a list of phone numbers that I can call if a client walks in here in distress,” Fultz said.

While an official hotline has not been set up, organizations hoping to be supported can call the state treasurer’s office for more information. If you are fighting addiction, you can call the Rebound Center at (606) 223-6267 or find more help here.

