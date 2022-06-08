Advertisement

10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with a gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested more than a week after authorities say she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken into custody Tuesday and placed with a Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities say the girl’s mother was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Officers say the mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with the gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Gas prices nearing $5/gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties
Gas prices nearing $5 per gallon in some Eastern and Southern Kentucky counties
Trent Noah transferring to North Laurel
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlan County road back open, power restored after tree falls on powerlines
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says

Latest News

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlan County road back open, power restored after tree falls on powerlines
A gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school classroom in Uvalde,...
Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting opens up about horrific ordeal
Our entire region is still under a level 2 out of 5 severe risk for Wednesday, June 8th, 2022....
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight
As Americans face sticker shock, the U.S. Treasury secretary is calling on lawmakers to take...
Yellen says 'unacceptable' inflation is a global issue