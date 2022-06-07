Wildlife experts urge people to not interact with ‘abandoned’ fawns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deer in Kentucky give birth during May and June, meaning fawns can be seen running around or lying in the grass.

Brigette Brouillard, founder of Second Chances Wildlife Center, said her phone rings every ten minutes with people asking about “abandoned” fawns.

“Out of about 100 calls about fawns, only two or three need rescuing,” she said.

Brouillard said most fawns aren’t actually abandoned. Baby deer only spend about five to 10 minutes a day with their mothers.

She said the big mistakes people make are taking the animals inside and trying to feed them.

Cow’s milk can cause serious illness to fawns, Brouillard said.

“Wild animals cannot absorb the good nutrients in the calcium from there, and it often will give them diarrhea and dehydrate them even more,” she explained.

Brouillard said people should keep an eye on them, but from a distance.

“If someone sees visible injuries on a fawn, it obviously needs help,” she said. “If they see a lot of flies laying eggs on the fawn, there is probably an injury that indicates that it’s probably not a healthy fawn.”

If people see a baby animal that seems abandoned, follow Second Chance Wildlife Center’s guidelines to determine if the animal needs help.

