Width restrictions in place on part of Mountain Parkway

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway will be under a width restriction until early July, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A bridge deck repair will force the highway to have narrowed lanes.

The eastbound road was restricted on June 6, and the westbound lane is scheduled to be restricted starting Wednesday, June 8.

The work is near Bowen in Powell County between exits 22 and 33.

