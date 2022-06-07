Advertisement

Width restrictions in place on part of Mountain Parkway

Width restrictions on Mountain Parkway in Powell County
Width restrictions on Mountain Parkway in Powell County(KYTC)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway will be under a width restriction until early July, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A bridge deck repair will force the highway to have narrowed lanes.

The eastbound road was restricted on June 6, and the westbound lane is scheduled to be restricted starting Wednesday, June 8.

The work is near Bowen in Powell County between exits 22 and 33.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Car dealership, motorsports business vandalized in Pikeville
Lawrence Lucus
KSP arrests Harlan County man on drug charges

Latest News

Johnny Cox at Perry County Senior Center.
Former UK Basketball player Johnny Cox remembers time playing, winning national title
Gas prices nearing $5/gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties
Gas prices nearing $5 per gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties
Bradley Miller was arrested Monday evening in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State...
Tennessee murder fugitive arrested in Ashland, Kentucky
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Some still without power, road blocked in Harlan County after tree fall