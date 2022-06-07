Advertisement

UofL students partner with Kentucky School for the Blind unearthing historic artifacts

University of Louisville teachers and students are teaming up with the Kentucky School for the Blind so they can both learn something from history and one anoth
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville teachers and students are teaming up with the Kentucky School for the Blind so they can both learn something from history and one another.

The Kentucky School for the Blind has been around since the 1800s. Back then, the school operated a segregated schoolhouse for Black students. It desegregated in the 1950s, and that facility was demolished.

In May, students with the Kentucky School for the Blind teamed up with students and researchers from the University of Louisville to take part in an archaeological dig at the site of the former segregated school on the Louisville campus.

UofL students have been teaching the younger students archaeological field methods, like screening and excavating, to uncover the historic schoolhouse.

On Tuesday, the UofL team showed KSB students how to wash and prepare the artifacts properly for analysis and evaluation in UofL’s lab.

“There is a lot of texture and things the students can learn from,” Sondra Miller from the Kentucky School for the Blind said. “You can see them exploring and navigating and even the simple skill of using a toothbrush.”

In addition to learning about archaeology and time lines, the students are also learning extra social skills and navigating new places.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor
Car dealership, motorsports business vandalized in Pikeville
Lawrence Lucus
KSP arrests Harlan County man on drug charges

Latest News

43-year-old Jonathan Honeycutt was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges Monday.
Knox County man charged with drug trafficking
Using the resource center, owner Tonya Jones is able to address what she believes to be an...
Pikeville ‘safe space’: Business offering LGBTQ+ affirming resources
Experts say most deer do not need to be "saved."
Wildlife experts urge people to not interact with ‘abandoned’ fawns
University of Louisville teachers and students are teaming up with the Kentucky School for the...
UofL students partner with Kentucky School for the Blind unearthing historic artifacts
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Abby Jordan Miller