Advertisement

Unsettled weather pattern continues today, showers and storms possible at times

WYMT Heavy Rain
WYMT Heavy Rain(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your best friend not only today, but most of this week. Keep it with you.

Today and Tonight

Most of you will wake up with some active rain or rain that has recently moved through your area. Showers and storms are possible for all this morning and will gradually become more scattered the deeper into the day we get. Highs will struggle to get to the 80-degree mark. I do think we’ll see some sunshine sneak through the clouds this afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. We are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for today for severe weather. Make sure you have a way to get alerts if they are issued.

Tonight, scattered rain chances will linger across the region as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast for the rest of the week looks similar to one you would see in early April instead of early June. Our average high this time of the year is 80 degrees. After Wednesday, we will be lucky to see that again until NEXT week.

Scattered chances for showers and storms are around Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. While I can’t rule out a stray chance for rain on Thursday and Sunday, I think we stay mainly dry. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s to around 60 through early next week. I’m still concerned some areas could see up to 2″ of rain or more today and tomorrow, especially south of the Hal Rogers Parkway from Hazard to Somerset and points south. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in flood-prone areas.

Temperatures should start to climb back into the low to mid-80s by Monday and Tuesday. Our daily scattered chances for showers and storms will continue. Welcome to June.

Try to stay dry!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
Car dealership, motorsports business vandalized in Pikeville
Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor
KSP arrests Harlan County man on drug charges
The Piarist School, a tuition-free private school in eastern Kentucky, is now accepting new enrollments

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - June 6, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - June 6, 2022
Summer pattern returns along with scattered storms
Steamy start to the first full week of June, rain chances return late
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Scattered showers and storms return for the new work week