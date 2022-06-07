Unsettled weather pattern continues today, showers and storms possible at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your best friend not only today, but most of this week. Keep it with you.

Today and Tonight

Most of you will wake up with some active rain or rain that has recently moved through your area. Showers and storms are possible for all this morning and will gradually become more scattered the deeper into the day we get. Highs will struggle to get to the 80-degree mark. I do think we’ll see some sunshine sneak through the clouds this afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. We are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for today for severe weather. Make sure you have a way to get alerts if they are issued.

Tonight, scattered rain chances will linger across the region as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast for the rest of the week looks similar to one you would see in early April instead of early June. Our average high this time of the year is 80 degrees. After Wednesday, we will be lucky to see that again until NEXT week.

Scattered chances for showers and storms are around Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. While I can’t rule out a stray chance for rain on Thursday and Sunday, I think we stay mainly dry. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s to around 60 through early next week. I’m still concerned some areas could see up to 2″ of rain or more today and tomorrow, especially south of the Hal Rogers Parkway from Hazard to Somerset and points south. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in flood-prone areas.

Temperatures should start to climb back into the low to mid-80s by Monday and Tuesday. Our daily scattered chances for showers and storms will continue. Welcome to June.

Try to stay dry!

