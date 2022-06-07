Advertisement

Two Bell County men charged with stealing phone wire

Robert Craig Smith and Donnie Ray Rutherford were arrested Monday afternoon.
Robert Craig Smith and Donnie Ray Rutherford were arrested Monday afternoon.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men from Bell County have been arrested, charged with attempting to steal telephone wire.

Just after 4:00 p.m. Monday, Bell County dispatchers received a call from AT&T representatives regarding phone company staff tracking freshly cut phone line.

AT&T representatives said the line had been cut in the area of Old Pineville Pike. Because of the GPS tracking technology bundled with the wires, AT&T staff was able to track the suspects on a live map.

The map indicated the men drove on US-119 and stopped on Bird Branch Road. Once deputies responded, the found 46-year-old Robert Craig Smith of Middlesboro and 49-year-old Donnie Ray Rutherford of Pineville standing next to an SUV, with a large bundle of phone line sitting behind the truck.

Smith told the deputy that the men were cutting tree bark when they found the wire and decided to take it home for scrap.

Smith and Rutherford were arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center, each charged with one count of receiving stolen property under $10,000.

