Trent Noah transferring to North Laurel

(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - While the 2022 season was a historic season for the Jaguars, 2023 looks to have the makings of being unforgettable.

North Laurel head coach Nate Valentine tells WYMT that Trent Noah has enrolled at North Laurel High School.

WYMT hopes to speak with Trent and his family in the coming weeks.

The Black Bear sharpshooter was lights out in 2022, leading his team with 28.1 points per game (finishing among the top scorers in the Commonwealth).

Noah already has a NCAA Division I offer from Coastal Carolina. He will join Reed Sheppard, UK commit and Midwest Basketball Club teammate, in London.

The announcement comes in the wake of an announcement from Harlan County that Kyle Jones would replace his brother Michael as head coach.

