Severe Weather Alert Day begins as strong storms re-enter the region Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a stormy start to the work week and more is on the way as we head into the middle of it. In fact, we have issued a Severe Weather Alert Day in preparation for the return of strong storms on Wednesday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances continue this evening before briefly diminishing overnight, though chances will not be zero. It will continue to be mild and muggy overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Afternoon scattered showers and storms continue into the day on Wednesday thanks to a slow moving frontal boundary that will work through the mountains during the daytime hours. With plenty of moisture and wind higher up in the atmosphere Daytime highs stay in the lower 80s as the front passes. Scattered storm chances continue Wednesday night, with lows falling back into the middle 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

If there’s one day we’ll see a break in the forecast during the work week, it looks to be Thursday as we watch weak high pressure build in. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° and lows overnight in the upper 50s to near 60° as cloudy skies build back in.

Another disturbance pushes our way for Friday and Saturday, though, bringing scattered showers and storms back to the forecast. Again, it’s not really a severe weather setup as of now, but some brief gusty winds and heavy rain can’t be ruled out. Highs stay in the middle and upper 70s. Things get nicer to finish out the weekend and head into next week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

