Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor
Car dealership, motorsports business vandalized in Pikeville
Lawrence Lucus
KSP arrests Harlan County man on drug charges

Latest News

Biden's action Monday was intended to jumpstart solar installations that have slowed amid a...
US solar companies weigh challenge to Biden pause on tariffs
Jim Seals, who teamed with fellow musician “Dash” Crofts on such 1970s soft-rock hits as...
Jim Seals of ‘70s group Seals and Crofts dies at age 80
Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Gunmen with...
Nigeria church: 38 killed in attack during Sunday service
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters