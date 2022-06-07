Pikeville ‘safe space’: Business offering LGBTQ+ affirming resources

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Tonya Jones opened Moon Light Pathways, she knew she wanted the space to be an open door for everyone seeking love and light.

The business, a metaphysical store in Pikeville, offers crystals, spirituality items, books, a salt lamp room, candles and more.

“There’s lots of things here. Any religion that you are, any belief that you have, I’ll have something for you here,” Jones said.

On top of the items offered, Jones said the point of the business is to be a space for everyone. With that mission, one corner is dedicated to care and counsel for folks in the LGBTQ+ community and those who love them.

“There has been LGBTQ+ people in the mountains ever since the mountains have been here,” Jones said.

With pamphlets, healthcare information, and reading material devoted to LGBTQ+ affirmation, Jones is able to address what she believes to be an important missing piece in advocating for the community.

“There are still places that are so drenched in hate you don’t feel comfortable. And there’s no reason for that,” she said. “Nobody is trying to force anything on anybody; we’re just trying to live our lives and do the best we can.”

During Pride month, Jones has highlighted the corner on the store’s Facebook page, but the resources are available through the year. She said the safe space has reached many people who already moved away and their response has shown that she and her wife are doing the right thing in providing something for the next generation.

“We’ve had people that are from this area, that have moved away, that have heard about us and come in to visit family and make sure they come in just because we said we have the Resource Center. And thank us for being here for others in this area,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of resources for different people in this area.”

Jones said it is all about making sure those who are searching for community are never alone.

“They are bullied and just tortured sometimes and suffering through anxiety and depression,” she said. “And if a book can help them say, ‘oh, I’m not the only one,’ why is that book not available everywhere?”

