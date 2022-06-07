Nashville performers impacted by CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music’s biggest names made it to the most significant stages all around Nashville for the CMA Festival this week.

What’s interesting is what happens to the Nashville Musicians, full of talent but just not invited.

Jason Goble makes his living downtown playing with his band, and like every band in Nashville, they wonder if the call from the CMA will ever come.

Who knows really what that takes, what it is to never stop trying.

“Oh yeah, you always want to be up there, on that’s what drives us,” Goble said.

Right now, they play on the tip of the mountain, Lower Broadway and the Honky Tonks, today at Nudies.

The recipe to make it there is unknown, it takes more than talent, and hard work is undoubtedly a starting point.

The crowds are overwhelming, so the players have a built-in audience, especially this week.

Which is fine for Jason and the Boys.

“Oh yeah, if I could do this and survive, there’s really nothing else I’d want to do differently; I’ve worked in a lot of places but always come back to this.”

