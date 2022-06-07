Advertisement

Local tourism booming for first summer in two years

67th Annual Poke Sallet Festival underway in Harlan, we have more on day two
67th Annual Poke Sallet Festival underway in Harlan, we have more on day two
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Local tourism struggled in the summer of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Many annual and first time festivals, events and concerts in local communities were canceled or saw a very low population turnout.

This summer, tourism directors are already seeing an uptick in crowds at events and a sense of normalcy for the first time in two years.

“So far this year, it’s done really well as far as the turnout, the kids are all there, people smiling, people are hugging again,” Tim Parks, Manchester Tourism Director said.

Along with full crowds for early summer events, directors are seeing an increase in ticket sales to upcoming events.

”Manchester Music Fest in September, our VIP tickets went on sale Saturday at noon, and we have sold 60% of those tickets in less than a week,” Parks said.

