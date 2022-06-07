Kris Mills named Knox Central Boys’ Basketball head coach

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers have a new leader.

After more than five years as an assistant, Kris Mills has been named the new head basketball coach at Knox Central High School.

Mills played for the Panthers in the early 2000s. He replaces Tony Patterson, who stepped down last month after seven seasons and three 13th Region titles.

