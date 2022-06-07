Advertisement

Kris Mills named Knox Central Boys’ Basketball head coach

Kris Mills has been promoted from assistant to head boys basketball coach at Knox Central.
Kris Mills has been promoted from assistant to head boys basketball coach at Knox Central.(Courtesy of Knox County Public Schools)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers have a new leader.

After more than five years as an assistant, Kris Mills has been named the new head basketball coach at Knox Central High School.

Mills played for the Panthers in the early 2000s. He replaces Tony Patterson, who stepped down last month after seven seasons and three 13th Region titles.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Rep. Savannah Maddox announces candidacy for governor
Car dealership, motorsports business vandalized in Pikeville
Lawrence Lucus
KSP arrests Harlan County man on drug charges

Latest News

Trent Noah transferring to North Laurel
Phelps head football coach steps down
Keion Brooks leads balanced UK attack in Missouri win.
Keion Brooks announces transfer to Washington
Tim Couch Named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot