Knox County man charged with drug trafficking

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Knox County was arrested Monday on suspected drug trafficking charges.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that a man in a 2000 Chevy Silverado parked behind the Creek Mart of off US-25E in Flat Lick was “selling dope.”

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Jonathan Honeycutt of Scalf and a woman inside the car. Honeycutt allowed the deputy to search the vehicle.

The responding deputy found a black box inside a purse containing a clear baggie with suspected meth inside. He also found a clear vial of suspected liquid fentanyl and a clear baggie of suspected marijuana. Honeycutt claimed possession of the drugs.

He was charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (one county each for the suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, and suspected marijuana) and taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he sits on a $25,000 bond.

