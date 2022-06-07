Advertisement

Hundreds without power, road blocked in Harlan County after tree fall

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story right now out of Harlan County.

Officials with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT KY 38 is blocked in both directions just north of the city.

We’re told the road is closed from Save A Lot in Evarts to Tom Coal in the Dartmont community.

We’re told a tree fell on some powerlines and then knocked the power pole onto the highway.

Kentucky Utilities is currently reporting 286 people are without power due to the incident.

We do not know how long the road will be closed or how long it will take to restore power to those affected by the outage.

