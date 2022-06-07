Advertisement

Gas prices nearing $5 per gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Gas prices continue to increase across the nation and in our region.

GasBuddy reports the average gallon of gas in Kentucky is $4.75.

Gas prices are nearing $5 per gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties.

As of Tuesday morning, here are some prices we have seen around the region:

Harlan County: $4.59/gallon.

Perry County: $4.59/gallon.

Breathitt County: Most gas stations are $4.79/gallon, but customers at one station are paying $4.89/gallon.

CNN Business reports several factors contribute to the high gas prices. You can read that here.

Email us and tell us what prices you are seeing in your area at news@wymt.com.

