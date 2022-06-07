Gas prices nearing $5 per gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties

(WYMT) - Gas prices continue to increase across the nation and in our region.

GasBuddy reports the average gallon of gas in Kentucky is $4.75.

Gas prices are nearing $5 per gallon in some Eastern Kentucky counties.

As of Tuesday morning, here are some prices we have seen around the region:

Harlan County: $4.59/gallon.

Perry County: $4.59/gallon.

Breathitt County: Most gas stations are $4.79/gallon, but customers at one station are paying $4.89/gallon.

CNN Business reports several factors contribute to the high gas prices. You can read that here.

