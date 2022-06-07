Former UK Basketball player Johnny Cox remembers time playing, winning national title

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From high school to college, All-American basketball player Johnny Cox saw success on the court.

That success did not start in the spotlight, but rather in Eastern Kentucky as a hard working young man.

“I was having to work growing up. It was all work hard for basketball and you have to make your grades too you have to go to school,” Cox said.

Fast forward past a couple years of professional basketball and different jobs north of his hometown, the 85-year-old Cox is now a regular member at the Perry County Senior Center.

“Yeah it’s just a place where a lot of older people gather...senior citizens,” he said.

He has many friends at the senior center. Many fellow members consider him to be more than just a name on a jersey.

“It’s awesome. We all know him as a big basketball player and you know he’s just a nice person,” Perry County Senior Center member Belinda Henson said.

His age has not hindered his memory. Cox still remembers stories of playing for Hall-of-Fame coach Adolph Rupp and winning a national title.

“Being with him (Adolph Rupp) is a memory. He was something to be around for three or four years,” he said.

And beyond the memories, fellow members see him as a friend they help out.

“You know we all help him because he’s having a hard time with his age and stuff,” Henson said.

Next year will mark the 65th anniversary of the national championship winning team at Kentucky that Johnny Cox played on. Even with that wide of a time gap, he is still making a positive impact on the community.

